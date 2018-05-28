Warriors' Kevon Looney: Ready for Game 7
Looney (toe) will be available for Monday's Game 7 against the Rockets, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Looney has been dealing with a sore left toe of late but hasn't actually missed any time off the court with the injury. In fact, he's averaged just under 20 minutes per game across the six contests thus far. With everything on the line Monday, though, it's possible coach Steve Kerr will drastically shorten up his rotations, so there's no guarantee Looney will reach his series average in Game 7.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Questionable for Game 7•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Quiet again in Game 5 start•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Underwhelms in Game 4 start•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Slated to start Game 4•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Scores 12 points Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....