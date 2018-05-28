Warriors' Kevon Looney: Ready for Game 7

Looney (toe) will be available for Monday's Game 7 against the Rockets, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Looney has been dealing with a sore left toe of late but hasn't actually missed any time off the court with the injury. In fact, he's averaged just under 20 minutes per game across the six contests thus far. With everything on the line Monday, though, it's possible coach Steve Kerr will drastically shorten up his rotations, so there's no guarantee Looney will reach his series average in Game 7.