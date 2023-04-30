Looney recorded 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-5 FT), 21 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 120-100 victory over the Kings in Game 7 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Looney came into Game 7 averaging 14.2 rebounds in the quarterfinals with totals of 20 and 22 rebounds to his credit. His incredible run continued in the final game against the Kings. It's a very impressive result considering the opposition, as Domantas Sabonis was an imposing defender and a double-double machine throughout the series. Looney won the rebounding race by a wide margin, with Sabonis recording only eight rebounds in the loss.