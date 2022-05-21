Looney contributed 21 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Friday's 126-117 win over Dallas in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
Looney is not known for his offensive contributions, but he made his presence felt in this one and made an impact on both ends of the court while also displaying high levels of efficiency. However, this was his first double-double of the postseason, so he's not expected to keep putting up these numbers on a regular basis.
