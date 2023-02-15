Looney supplied 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 134-124 loss to the Clippers.

Looney was active on both ends of the court and was rewarded with a double-double thanks to his efficiency from the floor and energy on the glass. Looney has been particularly active on the offensive glass, grabbing at least five in his last two contests and six Tuesday. Plus, Looney has also recorded back-to-back double-doubles for the first time in the current campaign, so he's trending in the right direction. Looney is averaging 7.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in February.