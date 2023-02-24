Looney closed with 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during Thursday's 124-111 loss to the Lakers.

Looney came off the bench Thursday after starting each of his previous four games, but that didn't dampen his output. The big man led all players in the contest with 15 boards, marking his fourth straight game with at least 13 rebounds. Looney's fantasy value is almost exclusively tied to his ability to crash the boards, though he's starting to show more life offensively, recording double-digit points in three consecutive contests for the first time this season.