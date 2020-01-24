Warriors' Kevon Looney: Remains out Friday
Looney (abdomen) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Coach Steve Kerr said Monday he expected Looney to return later in the week, but he won't end up taking the court. It will be the 23-year-old's 16th consecutive absence, with his next chance to take the court Tuesday versus the 76ers.
