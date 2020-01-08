Warriors' Kevon Looney: Remains out Wednesday
Looney (abdomen) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
The 23-year-old will miss his eighth straight contest due to the left abdominal soreness. Coach Steve Kerr said Sunday he hopes Looney will return to the court sometime this week, but that won't happen Wednesday.
