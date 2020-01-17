Warriors' Kevon Looney: Remains without timeline
Looney (abdomen) has been making progress in his recovery but remains without a timeline for his return, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Looney will miss his 12th straight game Thursday due to an abdomen injury, though coach Steve Kerr noted that he's beginning to ramp up his activity, participating in one-on-one drills in practice. He'll be evaluated on a game-by-game basis moving forward, though he figures to miss at least a few more matchups while on the mend.
