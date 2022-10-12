Looney (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game versus Portland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Coach Steve Kerr is giving his veterans a night off, as Looney joins Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins on the sidelines for Tuesday's matchup. The center will likely be in the lineup for the team's final tuneup before the regular season Friday against the Nuggets.
