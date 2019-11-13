Warriors' Kevon Looney: Resumes individual work

Coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that Looney (hamstring) has resumed taking part in individual drills during practice, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Looney remains without a clear timeline to resume full scrimmage work in practice, so until he's able to do that, the Warriors are unlikely to provide a target date for his return to game action. Willie Cauley-Stein will continue to serve as the Warriors' top center while Looney is on the mend.