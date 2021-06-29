Looney is exercising his $5.1 million option to return to the Warriors next season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Looney has spent all six seasons of his career with the Warriors and will be returning for at least one more year. The 25-year-old averaged 4.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in a career-high 19.0 minutes per game in 2020-21. He's never been much of a fantasy contributor, but the UCLA product provides valuable defense at the center position.