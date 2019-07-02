Warriors' Kevon Looney: Returning to Golden State

Looney and the Warriors came to terms on a three-year, $15 million contract Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Looney gutted it out during the NBA Finals after suffering a fractured collarbone, and he'll return to the Warriors for the 2019-2020 campaign and beyond. The 6-9 center averaged 6.3 points along with 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 80 contests last season.