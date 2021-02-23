Looney (ankle) will return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Looney made it through a full practice Monday and has been cleared to return to action for the first time since spraining his ankle against Boston back on Feb. 2. The Warriors will also get James Wiseman (wrist) back from an 11-game injury absence Tuesday.
