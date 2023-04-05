Looney isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Thunder, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Looney will be replaced by Jonathan Kuminga in the starting five Tuesday. Looney is averaging 6.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.8 minutes across his previous 11 games coming off the bench this season.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Grabs 14 rebounds in starting role•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Starting Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Coming off bench•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Collects neat double-double•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Good to go against Dallas•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Expected to play Wednesday•