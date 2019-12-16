Warriors' Kevon Looney: Returns to bench Sunday
Looney will come off the bench for Sunday's game against Sacramento.
Looney will return to his usual bench role after receiving a spot start in place of Draymond Green, who was resting Saturday. While Looney's a valuable player, he doesn't provide much from a fantasy perspective as he's producing just 3.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game on the season.
