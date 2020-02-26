Warriors' Kevon Looney: Returns to bench
Looney isn't in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Kings, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Looney received a spot start Sunday against the Pelicans and had only two points, six rebounds in two steals in 19 minutes, but he'll return to the bench with Marquese Chriss (calf) back in action. Looney figures to serve in his usual reserve role Tuesday.
