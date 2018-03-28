Warriors' Kevon Looney: Returns to reserve role
Looney will come off the bench in Tuesday's matchup with the Pacers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Looney replaced rookie Jordan Bell in the starting lineup with Draymond Green (illness) out in the Warriors previous game, but he team has opted to go back to Bell Tuesday. Looney still figures to see an extended role due to Green's absence, but he may take a backseat to Bell in terms of overall minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Defensively strong again Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: In starting lineup Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Almost double-doubles in loss•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Available to play vs. Spurs•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Probable Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Career-best scoring total in win•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...