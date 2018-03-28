Warriors' Kevon Looney: Returns to reserve role

Looney will come off the bench in Tuesday's matchup with the Pacers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Looney replaced rookie Jordan Bell in the starting lineup with Draymond Green (illness) out in the Warriors previous game, but he team has opted to go back to Bell Tuesday. Looney still figures to see an extended role due to Green's absence, but he may take a backseat to Bell in terms of overall minutes.