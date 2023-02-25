Looney is in the starting five for Friday's game versus Houston, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Looney will replace Draymond Green (knee) in the starting five Friday. The 26-year-old big man is averaging 8.2 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.0 minutes across his last five appearances.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Registers double-double off bench•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Joins second unit•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Records double-double Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Double-doubles in win•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Grabs 13 boards in loss•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Returns to starting lineup•