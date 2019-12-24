Warriors' Kevon Looney: Ruled out against Rockets

Looney (abdomen) was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Looney missed 20 games as a result of a hamstring injury earlier this season, and he'll now be sidelined with a left abdominal strain for the Warriors' Christmas Day game. The 23-year-old has played a limited role for the Warriors since returning from injury, averaging just 10.4 minutes per game during the nine games since his return.