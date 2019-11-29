Play

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Ruled out Friday

Looney (hamstring) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.

Looney has appeared in just one game this season while he deals with a right hamstring issue, and he will not be ready to return Friday. Once he makes his return, he could face some restrictions as he's eased back into action, but he could get the chance to take over the starting center role currently held by Willie Cauley-Stein.

More News
Our Latest Stories