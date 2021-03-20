Looney has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to the league's health and safety protocols, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reports.

Looney started 10 of the last 11 games for the Warriors, but he won't be able to suit up Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols. It's not yet clear when Looney could return, but Draymond Green, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Alen Smailagic could see increased run in his absence.