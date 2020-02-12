Warriors' Kevon Looney: Ruled out Wednesday
Looney (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Looney has been bothered by the hip issue on and off all season, and he apparently aggravated it earlier in the week, prompting the Warriors to keep him sidelined for their final game before the All-Star break.
