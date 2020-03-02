Warriors' Kevon Looney: Ruled out
Looney (hip) will not play Sunday against Washington, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
Looney had played in each of the last five games, but he'll be held out Sunday as the Warriors play on the second night of a back-to-back. Expect Marquese Chriss to serve as the primary center, with Dragan Bender, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Eric Paschall looming as other options for small-ball lineups.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...