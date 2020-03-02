Warriors' Kevon Looney: Ruled out

Looney (hip) will not play Sunday against Washington, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Looney had played in each of the last five games, but he'll be held out Sunday as the Warriors play on the second night of a back-to-back. Expect Marquese Chriss to serve as the primary center, with Dragan Bender, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Eric Paschall looming as other options for small-ball lineups.