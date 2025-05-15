Looney registered three rebounds and one assist in six minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Warriors didn't exactly rely on their centers much Wednesday -- Trayce Jackson-Davis started and played seven minutes, while Quinten Post played 10 minutes off the bench. Looney was used sparingly for most of the regular season, as he averaged 15.0 minutes in 76 appearances with 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.6 steals on 51.4 percent shooting from the field. Looney, who will turn 30 next season, is set to hit unrestricted free agency.