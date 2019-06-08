Warriors' Kevon Looney: Scores 10 points in return
Looney ended with 10 points (5-8 FG), six rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes during Friday's 105-92 loss to Toronto in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Looney returned, quite surprisingly, scoring 10 points in 20 minutes during Friday's tough home loss. With Kevin Durant (calf) continuing to be ruled out, the Warriors needed all the help they could get but were still unable to overcome a very determined Raptors outfit. He is clearly bothered by the injury but will almost certainly suit up for Monday's Game 5 as the Warriors look to extend the series.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will play Game 4•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Going through pregame warmups•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Questionable for Game 4•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Could return during Finals•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Officially out for NBA Finals•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Out indefinitely with broken collarbone•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...