Warriors' Kevon Looney: Scores 10 points in return

Looney ended with 10 points (5-8 FG), six rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes during Friday's 105-92 loss to Toronto in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Looney returned, quite surprisingly, scoring 10 points in 20 minutes during Friday's tough home loss. With Kevin Durant (calf) continuing to be ruled out, the Warriors needed all the help they could get but were still unable to overcome a very determined Raptors outfit. He is clearly bothered by the injury but will almost certainly suit up for Monday's Game 5 as the Warriors look to extend the series.

