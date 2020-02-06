Warriors' Kevon Looney: Scores 11 in 18 minutes
Looney collected 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 129-88 loss to the Nets.
Looney finished with a season high in scoring while matching his season highs in assists and minutes. Having averaged 18.5 minutes per game in 2018-19, Looney isn't likely to receive enough playing time to warrant attention beyond deeper formats.
