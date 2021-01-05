Looney registered 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 12 minutes during Monday's win over the Kings.
Looney took advantage of his limited action during this blowout victory, posting a season high in scoring with 11 points after he had scored a combined total of six points across his three previous games. The 24-year-old backup center is averaging 4.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game across 14.7 minutes, so he isn't going to be on the radar of many fantasy managers.
