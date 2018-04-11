Warriors' Kevon Looney: Scores 12 points Tuesday

Looney had 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 119-79 loss to the Jazz.

Looney was relevant yet again Tuesday, finishing with 12 points to go with a pair of steals. He has played well down the stretch for the Warriors and has certainly put himself on the fantasy radar for next season. How high he goes in drafts is dependant on how the off-season unfolds, so just keep an eye on the situation.