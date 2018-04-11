Warriors' Kevon Looney: Scores 12 points Tuesday
Looney had 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 119-79 loss to the Jazz.
Looney was relevant yet again Tuesday, finishing with 12 points to go with a pair of steals. He has played well down the stretch for the Warriors and has certainly put himself on the fantasy radar for next season. How high he goes in drafts is dependant on how the off-season unfolds, so just keep an eye on the situation.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Solid line in Saturday's loss•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Starting at center Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Stat filler off bench•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Probable Thursday vs. Indiana•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....