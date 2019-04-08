Warriors' Kevon Looney: Scores 14 points in thumping victory
Looney tallied 14 points (7-9 FG), six rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 13 minutes during Sunday's 131-104 victory over the Clippers.
Looney was productive Sunday with his highest-scoring game in over two months. Looney has the ability to convert with solid efficiency as well as rack up defensive stats but typically sees too few minutes to have any value outside of deeper formats.
