Warriors' Kevon Looney: Scores 19 points in Monday's loss
Looney compiled 19 points (6-6 FG, 7-8 FT), and five rebounds in 19 minutes during Monday's 135-131 loss to the Clippers.
Looney hit all six of his field-goal attempts, finishing with 19 points in 19 minutes. DeMarcus Cousins (quad) suffered what could be a potentially serious injury early in the game and that could thrust Looney into a much more significant role moving forward. His playing time will be dependant on the matchup but it is certainly an opportunity for Looney to play a key role for the Warriors.
