Warriors' Kevon Looney: Scores four points in 16 minutes

Looney managed four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, and one block in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 loss to the Jazz.

Looney has seen less than 20 minutes in each of the last two games after earning at least that much playing time in nine consecutive contests between Nov. 26 and Dec. 14. The extended absence of Damian Jones (pectoral) seemed to be resulting in a more consistent role for Looney, but with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) nearing his return, the 22-year-old center wasn't expected to maintain that level of involvement for long.