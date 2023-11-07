Looney accumulated 10 points (5-6 FG), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 25 minutes during Monday's 120-109 victory over the Pistons.

Looney put forth a typical, unspectacular effort while anchoring the Warriors' defense against a shorthanded Pistons frontcourt. His six shot attempts matched his season high, but his six rebounds were his second-lowest total through seven games thus far.