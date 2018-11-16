Warriors' Kevon Looney: Scores season-high 12 points in Thursday's loss
Looney supplied 12 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 18 minutes during Thursday's 107-86 loss to the Rockets.
Looney finished with a season high scoring total and continues to make his mark, albeit off the bench in less than 20 minutes per game. He hadn't reached double figures in scoring since the first week of the season, in which he totaled 10 points twice over the first three games. As a result, Looney is only a useful option in deep leagues.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Plays well in 19 minutes Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Double-doubles off bench in opener•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Modest production in preseason finale•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Shifting back to bench•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Productive in starting opportunity•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Comes off bench in preseason win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...