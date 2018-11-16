Warriors' Kevon Looney: Scores season-high 12 points in Thursday's loss

Looney supplied 12 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 18 minutes during Thursday's 107-86 loss to the Rockets.

Looney finished with a season high scoring total and continues to make his mark, albeit off the bench in less than 20 minutes per game. He hadn't reached double figures in scoring since the first week of the season, in which he totaled 10 points twice over the first three games. As a result, Looney is only a useful option in deep leagues.