Looney ended with 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 130-129 loss to the Magic.

Looney helped Golden State jump out to an early lead with eight first-quarter points on 4-of-5 shooting. The Warriors big man took only five shots in the second half, knocking down three of them for seven points, while collecting just two rebounds over that stretch. Looney is yet to record double-digit rebounds in any game this season, while the Magic out-rebounded the Warriors 46-35 in the contest. The 17 points, however, were a season-high.