Warriors' Kevon Looney: Seeing light run since return

Looney contributed two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 10 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 125-117 win over the Wizards.

Looney has produced well during his time on the court in his first two games back from a month-long absence due to an abdominal injury, but he'll probably need to consistently receive around 20-plus minutes before he gains more mainstream fantasy appeal. It's unclear if he'll get that opportunity, as most of the trade scenarios that Warriors are entertaining leading up to Thursday's deadline pertain more to the team's wing players than its frontcourt options. Looney looks like the Warriors' fifth big man at this time, with all of Draymond Green, Marquese Chriss, Eric Paschall and Omari Spellman seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order.