Looney will start Monday's game against Denver, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

WIth James Wiseman (knee) potentially done for the season, Looney is set to move into the starting lineup for now. Despite the starting position, Looney isn't likely to pop off for significant production. In his last five starts, Looney has averaged 4.4 points on 61.5 percent shooting, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.