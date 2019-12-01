Play

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Set to return Monday

Looney (hamstring) is on track to return Monday in Atlanta, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Looney would face a minutes restriction after missing the previous 20 games, but coach Steve Kerr was unable to offer specifics on his potential workload. The 23-year-old should eventually reclaim the starting role at center, but his fantasy prospects may remain dicey until he works his way back into the thick of the rotation.

