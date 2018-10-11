Warriors' Kevon Looney: Shifting back to bench
Looney will shift back to a bench role for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Lakers, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Looney drew the start at power forward in Monday's exhibition with Draymond Green (knee) sitting out, posting a solid 11 points and three assists across 20 minutes. However, coach Steve Kerr wants to get another look at Jordan Bell with the top unit, so the two will switch spots temporarily. Once Green is healthy, Looney and Bell are expected to be in a three-man rotation along with Damian Jones at center to start the regular season.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Productive in starting opportunity•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Comes off bench in preseason win•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will battle for starting job•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Agrees to one-year extension•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Coming off bench in Game 2•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Ready for Game 7•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.