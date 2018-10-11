Warriors' Kevon Looney: Shifting back to bench

Looney will shift back to a bench role for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Lakers, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Looney drew the start at power forward in Monday's exhibition with Draymond Green (knee) sitting out, posting a solid 11 points and three assists across 20 minutes. However, coach Steve Kerr wants to get another look at Jordan Bell with the top unit, so the two will switch spots temporarily. Once Green is healthy, Looney and Bell are expected to be in a three-man rotation along with Damian Jones at center to start the regular season.