Warriors' Kevon Looney: Shifts to bench
Looney will move to a bench role for Sunday's matchup against the Clippers.
Draymond Green will bump over to center and Jonas Jerebko will get the nod at power forward with Looney on the bench. He's been held to seven or fewer points in each of his last three contests, so Golden State will change up their starting five.
