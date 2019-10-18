Warriors' Kevon Looney: Should be back for season opener
Looney (hamstring) is expected to play in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Clippers, ESPN's Nick Friedell reports.
Looney has been battling a right hamstring strain over the last few weeks, though the expectation is that he'll be ready to take the court Thursday evening. If he's unable to go, look for Marquese Chriss to get a shot at center.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Done for remainder of preseason•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Officially out Monday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Still not practicing Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Won't play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Held out of contact drills•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Won't play Saturday•
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...