Play

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Should be back for season opener

Looney (hamstring) is expected to play in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Clippers, ESPN's Nick Friedell reports.

Looney has been battling a right hamstring strain over the last few weeks, though the expectation is that he'll be ready to take the court Thursday evening. If he's unable to go, look for Marquese Chriss to get a shot at center.

More News
Our Latest Stories