Warriors' Kevon Looney: Sidelined again Wednesday
Looney (hamstring) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
The Warriors are continuing to evaluate Looney for a potential nerve condition in his right hamstring and haven't offered a timeline for his return. He'll miss his third straight contest Wednesday and is probably in line to sit out at least a few more games beyond that. The Warriors will get some reinforcement at center against the Suns with Willie Cauley-Stein (foot) on track to make his season debut.
