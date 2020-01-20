Warriors' Kevon Looney: Sidelined Monday
Looney (abdomen) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
The Warriors have been mum on Looney's recovery from his latest health-related setback -- a sore left abdominal this time around. He'll miss a 14th straight game Monday and appears likely to miss additional contests beyond that. According to Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News, Looney was cleared to take part in 1-on-1 practice drills last week, but coach Steve Kerr was unwilling to pinpoint a target date for the big man's return to game action.
