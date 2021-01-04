Looney finished with two points (1-1 FG), five boards, and two assists in 17 minutes of a 137-122 win against Portland on Sunday.

Looney matched a season high in rebounds in the contest, but otherwise had a quiet night in his team's win. The sixth year man remains mostly a depth option on his team, and with Golden State using most of the bench, he's more being relied on to give stars a breather than contributing to the offense. The Warriors face the Kings on Monday.