Play

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Sits at Sunday's practice

Looney (abdomen) didn't participate at Sunday's practice, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Looney put in a rigorous workout prior to Saturday's game and coach Steve Kerr is hopeful the big man could play at some point this week, but his absence at practice indicates it's unlikely to happen Monday at Sacramento. The 23-year-old has missed the last six games with left abdominal soreness.

More News
Our Latest Stories