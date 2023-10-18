Looney will sit out Wednesday's preseason game versus the Kings for rest purposes, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Looney hasn't suffered any injury but will sit out Wednesday's contest. His next chance to suit up is Friday's preseason matchup with the Spurs.
