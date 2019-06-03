Warriors' Kevon Looney: Slated for MRI

Looney will undergo an MRI and CT scan Monday after sustaining a left collarbone injury in Sunday's 109-104 victory over the Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Looney played 10 minutes and finished with zero points and one rebound before exiting the contest when he took a spill on the court. The Warriors initially indicated that he suffered a bruised left chest before updating Looney's injury as a sprained collarbone. The MRI should shed more light on the severity of the sprain while also adding more clarity with regards to Looney's status fro Game 3 on Wednesday. Even if he gets the green light to play, Looney seems destined to see a downsized role with DeMarcus Cousins back healthy again after an extended absence due to a quadriceps injury.