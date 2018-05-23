Warriors' Kevon Looney: Slated to start Game 4
Looney will pick up the start in place of the injured Andre Iguodala (knee) for Game 4 against the Rockets on Tuesday, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Iguodala suffered a knee-to-knee collision in Game 3 on Sunday and after testing it out during pregame warmups, decided the discomfort was too much to play through. As a result, Looney will get the call to jump into the top unit, joining Kevin Durant and Draymond Green in the frontcourt. Since the start of the playoffs, Looney has averaged 20.2 minutes across 13 games, but could push for 30-plus now that he's entered the starting five.
