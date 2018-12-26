Warriors' Kevon Looney: Solid in Christmas Day start

Looney produced 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes in the Warriors' 127-101 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

Looney drew the start at center after coming off the bench Sunday. The fourth-year big now has back-to-back 10-point efforts while averaging six rebounds over that pair of contests as well. The 22-year-old's offensive contributions have been a bit on the unreliable side, but he continues to be a steady force on the boards, averaging a career-high 5.3 rebounds. Looney is also logging over 20 minutes on the majority of nights at present, keeping him fantasy-relevant in deeper formats and as a cheap DFS option.