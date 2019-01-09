Warriors' Kevon Looney: Solid in Tuesday's win
Looney delivered eight points (4-5 FG), seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 26 minutes in the Warriors' 122-95 win over the Knicks on Tuesday.
Looney put together one of his typically solid complementary performances, making the most of his limited offensive opportunities while providing solid work on the boards. The 22-year-old has opened 2019 with three straight seven-rebound efforts, but with DeMarcus Cousins' (Achilles) reportedly on the horizon later in January, Looney's days as a starter appear to be quickly coming to an end. However, given his strong play thus far this season, the four-year veteran is expected to retain a consistent role in the frontcourt rotation even when he heads back to the bench.
