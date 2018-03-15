Warriors' Kevon Looney: Solid in Wednesday's starting opportunity

Looney accounted for 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Lakers.

Looney received a spot start with both Draymond Green (shoulder) and David West (arm) out of action, and he responded with a season-best scoring total. The third-year big man has occasionally provided some solid production in scoring and rebounding relative to playing time during his sporadic opportunities this season, but with Green and West both potentially set to return for Friday night's battle with the Kings, he's likely to slide back into a much more minimal role.