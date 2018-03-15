Warriors' Kevon Looney: Solid in Wednesday's starting opportunity
Looney accounted for 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Lakers.
Looney received a spot start with both Draymond Green (shoulder) and David West (arm) out of action, and he responded with a season-best scoring total. The third-year big man has occasionally provided some solid production in scoring and rebounding relative to playing time during his sporadic opportunities this season, but with Green and West both potentially set to return for Friday night's battle with the Kings, he's likely to slide back into a much more minimal role.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will start at power forward Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Inactive Monday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Available Wednesday vs. Portland•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Questionable Wednesday vs. Portland•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Has broken tooth, stays in game•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Not listed on injury report•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...